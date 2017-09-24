She bought a used DVD at a church sale. When she opened it, she called the sheriff

More Videos 0:44 Watch: Huzzah Ye Merrie Greenwood Faire has arrived Pause 1:02 Great Prosser Balloon Rally 2017 360 degree video 1:21 Richland police seek help identifying burglar 1:29 Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown. 0:11 Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye 1:31 Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:48 Video: Chiawana bounces back with 26-7 win over Hanford 2:25 VW announces electric version of the classic Microbus 1:47 Experiencing the eclipse blind 1:32 2024 solar eclipse will be longer, closer to East Coast Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

"There were all these ... crisp $100 bills." Joyce Walter of Jessamine County tells about her discovery of $3,400 in a used DVD she purchased at a church sale. Joyce Walter of Jessamine County tells about her discovery of $3,400 in a used DVD she purchased at a church sale. Greg Kocher gkocher1@herald-leader.com

Joyce Walter of Jessamine County tells about her discovery of $3,400 in a used DVD she purchased at a church sale. Greg Kocher gkocher1@herald-leader.com