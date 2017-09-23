TERESA KAEPERNICK Colin Kaepernick, with parents Rick and Teresa
Kaepernick’s mom responds to Trump’s comments: ‘Guess that makes me a proud b----’

By Brian Clark

September 23, 2017 11:11 AM

President Trump took aim at the NFL and players who protest during the national anthem on Friday.

Colin Kaepernick’s mom – on Twitter – fired back the same night.

Trump, speaking in Huntsville, Alabama, criticized players who have refused to stand during the playing of the national anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ‘Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out! He’s fired,” said Trump, whose remarks were met with applause.

In a reply to a Tweet from Los Angeles-based writer Jamil Smith, who had shared an ESPN story about Trump’s remarks, Teresa Kaepernick, who lives in Modesto, California, replied: “Guess that makes me a proud b----!”

Twitter screen snapshot.

Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who grew up in Turlock and attended Pitman High School, started the trend of kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” last season.

Although he helped guide the 49ers twice to the NFC Championship Game and once to the Super Bowl, Kaepernick has not been signed by a team after becoming a free agent in the spring. Many have surmised that his stance is what’s keeping NFL teams from signing him.

Trump, in his remarks Friday night scorched athletes who are choosing not to stand during the “Star Spangled Banner.”

“They’re ruining the game,” Trump said. “That’s a total disrespect of our heritage. That’s a total disrespect of everything that we stand for.”

Several players fired back at Trump on Friday night.

