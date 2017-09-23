‘Hi girls’: They were twerking on the elevator for Snapchat. Then Bill Nye walked in

More Videos 0:11 Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye Pause 1:31 Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:29 Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown. 1:21 Richland police seek help identifying burglar 0:29 What the hail?! Benton Fire training facility hammered during storm 1:48 Video: Chiawana bounces back with 26-7 win over Hanford 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 0:22 UNH sorority girls caught on Snapchat singing ‘N-Word’ during Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’ song 0:36 Watch: Kamiakin girls' soccer remains undefeated 2:25 VW announces electric version of the classic Microbus Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye In an elevator in Las Vegas on Sept. 22, 2017, Savanah Prosch was simply Snapchatting her and her friends dancing. When the elevator doors suddenly opened, they were stunned to see it was Bill Nye the Science Guy. "Hi, girls," Nye said as he joined them in the elevator. Prosch told Storyful that Nye was nice and asked if they wanted pictures. The girls were in Las Vegas for the Life is Beautiful music and art festival, which Nye appeared at on the same date this video was shot. In an elevator in Las Vegas on Sept. 22, 2017, Savanah Prosch was simply Snapchatting her and her friends dancing. When the elevator doors suddenly opened, they were stunned to see it was Bill Nye the Science Guy. "Hi, girls," Nye said as he joined them in the elevator. Prosch told Storyful that Nye was nice and asked if they wanted pictures. The girls were in Las Vegas for the Life is Beautiful music and art festival, which Nye appeared at on the same date this video was shot. Twitter/Savamasta via Storyful

