Michael and Taja Jo White of Indiana posted their thanks to Facebook after a Florida family recovered his wedding ring, lost while helping restore power after Hurricane Irma.
Michael and Taja Jo White of Indiana posted their thanks to Facebook after a Florida family recovered his wedding ring, lost while helping restore power after Hurricane Irma. Facebook
Michael and Taja Jo White of Indiana posted their thanks to Facebook after a Florida family recovered his wedding ring, lost while helping restore power after Hurricane Irma. Facebook

National

He lost his wedding ring aiding with Hurricane Irma recovery. Social media found it

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 22, 2017 8:42 AM

Michael White sensed something was wrong as he headed home to Indiana after helping restore power in Florida following Hurricane Irma.

“I was like, ‘Man, something doesn’t feel right,’ and my ring was gone. I started panicking because that’s your wedding ring,” White told Orlando’s News 6 television station.

Elsewhere in Florida, Duke Energy lineman James Cook was helping clean up in Hernando County, north of Tampa, when his partner happened to glance down.

“He thought it was like a piece of wire or something,” Cook told News 6. But it was a wedding ring.

Cook contacted his wife Patty, back in Ocala, Fla., and asked for her help in finding the owner. She posted about the find to Facebook.

Within six hours, she had a lead. And then she found Michael and Taja Jo White.

“In all seriousness, I am still in shock that all of this happened,” Taja Jo White posted Friday to Facebook. “Michael and I will always be thankful his wedding ring was found and that the Cook family went through this whole process to find the owner. With all the negativity in the world and on social media, it is good to know there are still good people out there!! Thank you!”

“I mean, it's nice to know there's good, decent people out there,” Michael White told News 6.

More Videos

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:31

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

Pause
Phil McGrane's identity got stolen. Learn from his experience. 0:49

Phil McGrane's identity got stolen. Learn from his experience.

Watch: Kamiakin girls' soccer remains undefeated 0:36

Watch: Kamiakin girls' soccer remains undefeated

Florida Georgia Line drummer motivates White Bluffs Elementary students 1:51

Florida Georgia Line drummer motivates White Bluffs Elementary students

Richland police seek help identifying burglar 1:21

Richland police seek help identifying burglar

What the hail?! Benton Fire training facility hammered during storm 0:29

What the hail?! Benton Fire training facility hammered during storm

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Kamiakin focuses on avoiding big-game hangover against Pasco 1:32

Kamiakin focuses on avoiding big-game hangover against Pasco

Watch: Potato truck hits transit bus 0:50

Watch: Potato truck hits transit bus

Site of sword attack, Kennewick officer-involved shooting 0:24

Site of sword attack, Kennewick officer-involved shooting

  • Irma cleanup is in full swing

    Irma cleanup means all hands on deck. Kids, neighbors, utility workers and one chainsaw-wielding nun get to work as millions of evacuees fight gridlock to get home to Florida and millions more wait for power to be restored.

Irma cleanup is in full swing

Irma cleanup means all hands on deck. Kids, neighbors, utility workers and one chainsaw-wielding nun get to work as millions of evacuees fight gridlock to get home to Florida and millions more wait for power to be restored.

Caitlin Healy McClatchy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

View More Video