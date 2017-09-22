Is it ever OK for white people to sing the N-word? This sorority is finding out

More Videos 1:31 Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border Pause 0:49 Phil McGrane's identity got stolen. Learn from his experience. 0:36 Watch: Kamiakin girls' soccer remains undefeated 1:51 Florida Georgia Line drummer motivates White Bluffs Elementary students 1:21 Richland police seek help identifying burglar 0:29 What the hail?! Benton Fire training facility hammered during storm 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 1:32 Kamiakin focuses on avoiding big-game hangover against Pasco 1:32 South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess 0:49 Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

UNH sorority girls caught on Snapchat singing ‘N-Word’ during Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’ song Members of the Alpha Phi sorority at the University of New Hampshire were caught on Snapchat singing the 'N-Word' while Kanye West's 'Gold Digger' song played at a party. Members of the Alpha Phi sorority at the University of New Hampshire were caught on Snapchat singing the 'N-Word' while Kanye West's 'Gold Digger' song played at a party. Snapchat

Members of the Alpha Phi sorority at the University of New Hampshire were caught on Snapchat singing the 'N-Word' while Kanye West's 'Gold Digger' song played at a party. Snapchat