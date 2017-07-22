In Virginia gubernatorial debate, Gillespie, Northam clash

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, right, and his wife Pam, center, are greeted by Virginia Bar Association Executive Director Yvonne C. McGhee, left, at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Va., Saturday, July 22, 2017 where Northam will debate withGOP gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie at the Virginia Bar Association meeting. Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP Bob Brown