California custody fight raises thorny issue of wayward kids

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2011, file photo, Justice Ming Chin, left, and Justice Goodwin Liu, right, listen as Ross Moody of the San Francisco office of the Attorney General, center, speaks during a proceeding at the California Supreme Court in San Francisco. A California mom's legal battle over custody of her out-of-control daughter is raising questions about the best way to deal with wayward children. The California Supreme Court ruled Thursday, July 20, 2017, that if children face substantial danger, the state can take custody of them even if the parents are trying to keep them safe. In Thursday’s ruling, Chin said a delinquency finding “may follow the minor throughout his or her life, ” while Liu acknowledged finding that a parent is inadequate, “even when the parent is not at fault, can carry a painful stigma.” AP Photo