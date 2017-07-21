Ex-Mexican drug cartel leader gets 30 years in US prison

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2012, file photo, Ivan Velazquez-Caballero, of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, the alleged leader of the Zetas cartel in Mexico known as "El Taliban," is escorted to a media presentation in Mexico City. Velasquez-Caballero, the former leader of the cartel, must serve 30 years in a U.S. prison and forfeit $10 million for his drug-related crimes after being sentenced Friday, July 21, 2017, by a federal judge in Laredo, Texas. Eduardo Verdugo, File AP Photo