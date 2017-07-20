O.J. Simpson says he would return to Florida if granted parole

O.J. Simpson told parole board members Thursday afternoon that he intends to return to Florida, the state he last lived, if he is granted parole for charges connected to an armed robbery attempt in a Las Vegas hotel room almost nine years ago.

The former NFL star and actor, appearing as inmate No. 1027820 in front of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners on Thursday, told the board’s four members that he would leave Nevada and return to Florida if he were released, after almost nine years in the Nevada state prison where he has been serving time.

Simpson lived in Kendall for nearly a decade after he was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in the 1995 trial watched by millions across the nation on television. He was still found liable in civil court for their deaths in 1997 and ordered to pay $33.5 million to their surviving relatives. A few years after both cases, he bought a home in the Miami suburb of Kendall, where he moved and enrolled and his two youngest children in a nearby prep school.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 Hanford ventilation stack falls in explosive demolition Pause 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:47 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 5:01 2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 1:02 Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 0:12 Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:36 August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 1:55 16 die after Marines' KC-130 flying from Cherry Point, NC, crashes in Mississippi Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email O.J. Simpson is up for parole: A look at how he got here Former football star and TV pitchman O.J. Simpson appears before Nevada parole board members on Thursday to plead for release after more than eight years in prison for a 2007 robbery to take back sports memorabilia. More than a decade earlier, he was acquitted of murder in the deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in the 1995 "trial of the century." Alexa Ard/McClatchy

In 2007, police arrested Simpson for enlisting men, some with guns, to retrieve stolen autographed footballs and other items he said had been taken from him several years earlier. The following year, a judge sentenced him to 33 years at a Nevada state prison that December for 12 charges including robbery, assault and kidnapping. Simpson was paroled for some of those charges in 2013, when he last appeared in front of the board that heard his parole request Thursday.

Simpson said he was sincerely contrite for the robbery attempt, and that he “wished it would have never happened.” He said if granted parole, “I want to get back to my kids and my family.”

His oldest child Arnelle told the parole board Simpson was her “best friend and my rock,” and that she had seen her father humbled by his prison sentence.

“We want him to come home so that we can move forward for us, quietly, but to move forward,” she said.

Parole board members planned to convene and vote on Simpson’s parole immediately after the hearing.

If he is granted parole, Simpson will still remain in the medium-security Lovelock Correctional Center until October, when he becomes eligible for release. A longtime friend of Simpson, Tom Scotto, told USA Today before the hearing that Simpson might live with him in Naples, or could also have stayed with his sister in Sacramento, California.