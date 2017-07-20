Watch: O.J. Simpson makes the case for his freedom to parole board

O.J. Simpson should know today if he will be a free man in the fall or continue serving his 33-year prison sentence.

Simpson, 70, has served nine years of his sentence for 12 convictions stemming from an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. Simpson hired men, two of whom had guns, to retrieve sports collectibles from two sellers in that Simpson claimed had stolen the items from him a decade earlier.

“My crime was trying to retrieve for my family my own property,” Simpson told parole officials in a 2013 hearing concerning lesser charges. “Make no mistake, I would give it all back, to get these last five years back.”

The parole hearing is being held in Carson City, Nevada and Simpson needs four members of the board to vote to release him. If not, Simpson, inmate No. 1027820, will remain in the medium-security Lovelock Correctional Center. Simpson is expected to tell the parole board his plans for how and where he will live, should he be released.

There has been wide speculation on the last point – before he was convicted, Simpson most recently lived in Miami, Florida, where his home has since been foreclosed. A longtime friend of Simpson, Tom Scotto, told USA Today that Simpson plans to stay with him temporarily in Naples, Florida before moving into his own place. Simpson could also stay with his sister in Sacramento, California, Scotto said.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EDT.

Simpson, an athlete and actor, became a controversial figure after he was charged with murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. Simpson was found not guilty in the highly publicized 1995 trial, but two years later he was found liable in civil court for the deaths and ordered to pay $33.5 million to survivors including his children and the Goldman family.

Many have speculated that the stiff nine to 33-year sentence in Simpson’s armed robbery conviction were due to his past charges.

The hearing is not expected to last long. Parole board members will convene and vote immediately after the hearing.

Information from Associated Press was included in this report.