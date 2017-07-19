He didn’t like the AT&T trucks parked in front of his home. So he shot them.

He didn't like the AT&T work trucks in front of his Hialeah, Florida, home, so Jorge Jove retrieved his revolver and began shooting out the tires and the engine, police said.
Cell phone video rolled as Jove, 64, calmly walked around the first truck and shot at all four tires. The sound of the air coming out of the tires followed the blast.
Jove then walked to the second bucket truck and began shooting at the front of it, reloading the gun several times. Meanwhile, one of the AT&T workers could be heard calling police to report the shooting.
“He's shooting the truck right now,” said a man who identified himself as Derrick Taylor, a technician with AT&T. “There's a guy shooting the tires and shooting the engines and everything.”
As Taylor spoke to the dispatcher, Jove continued his attack on the trucks.
Hialeah, Florida, police confirmed Wednesday afternoon that at about 11 a.m. Wednesday, the workers were parked outside when Jove walked outside with a gun.
“Apparently the homeowner was upset the trucks were parked in front of his driveway,” said Hialeah Sgt. Carl Zogby in an email.
Taylor, who stood at a distance from Jove, told the dispatcher that another worker could be in danger.
“Someone’s up in the bucket truck and he can’t come down because he’s shooting the truck,” he said.
Charges are pending, Zogby said.
