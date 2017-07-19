Senator John McCain has brain cancer and may undergo chemotherapy

Republican Senator John McCain’s office announced in a statement Wednesday night that a recent surgery revealed a cancerous tumor in his brain, and that he is considering chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
Per his office, John McCain had a cancerous tumor in his brain removed last week pic.twitter.com/RzQamcsIRh— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 20, 2017
According to the statement, the tumor was discovered after McCain underwent surgery for a blood clot above his left eye last Friday, July 14. That surgery was cited by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as a reason for deferring action on the Senate’s controversial health care bill, per CNN.
CNN spoke with the doctors who performed McCain’s surgery, and confirmed the senator’s statement that the tumor, a glioblastoma, has been completely removed. The statement said McCain is doing “amazingly well” and that his underlying health is “excellent.”
Statement regarding my father @SenJohnMcCain: pic.twitter.com/SMte9Hkwkq— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 20, 2017
According to the New York Times, McCain’s current condition is unclear, as is the timeline for his return to the Senate. The Times reported Sunday that McCain’s initial surgery may have been more serious than first thought and quoted medical experts as saying that it could be a week or two before McCain could return to Washington.
McCain was previously diagnosed with skin cancer in 2000. His health was an issue of some speculation during his 2008 presidential run.
In a statement released by Press Secretary Sean Spicer, President Donald Trump, who has previously feuded with McCain, called the senator a “fighter.”
“Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy and their entire family. Get well soon,” the statement read.
Statement from @POTUS on @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/OtdIDZTalz— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) July 20, 2017
According to the American Brain Tumor Association, the median prognosis for glioblastoma is two to three years. The five-year survival rate is 10 percent.
In a statement to the New York Times, McConnell said McCain has “never shied from a fight.”
“I know that he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life,” McConnell said. “We all look forward to seeing this American hero again soon.”
McCain’s fellow senator from Arizona, Republican Jeff Flake, tweeted Wednesday that McCain’s diagnosis is “tough,” but that he is an “even tougher man.”
Just spoke to @SenJohnMcCain. Tough diagnosis, but even tougher man.— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 20, 2017
Former president Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, both Democrats, also chimed in on social media to offer their support for McCain.
John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017
John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 20, 2017
Across the political aisle, McCain’s colleagues in the Senate offered their thoughts and prayers.
John McCain is an American hero and one of the greatest Americans of my generation. He, Cindy and their family are in my prayers.— Johnny Isakson (@SenatorIsakson) July 20, 2017
Praying for my dear friend, SASC Chairman & American hero @SenJohnMcCain. Sad to learn he's been diagnosed with cancer. -Joe— Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) July 20, 2017
.@SenJohnMcCain is a friend, a fighter, and a great American. My prayers will be with him, his family, and his staff in the days ahead.— Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) July 20, 2017
.@SenJohnMcCain, you are a true fighter & I'll be praying for you until you beat this. I know you will.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 20, 2017
If anyone can beat cancer, it’s a fighter pilot like @SenJohnMcCain. Bobbi & I wish him a speedy recovery & look forward to seeing him soon.— Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) July 20, 2017
John McCain is an American hero and a relentless fighter. I wish him Godspeed in this fight and look fwd to welcoming him back to work soon.— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 20, 2017
Hatch statement on @SenJohnMcCain. pic.twitter.com/yG7vi0IGfi— Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 20, 2017
My friend and colleague @SenJohnMcCain has had his spirit tested time and time again. Wishing strength for him, his family, and loved ones.— Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) July 20, 2017
McCain’s former vice presidential running mate, Sarah Palin, also posted a supportive message to Facebook on Wednesday.
