Anti-fascist leader arrested after California Capitol brawl

FILE - In this Nov. 19. 2014 file photo Yvette Felarca, an alumni of the University of California Berkeley and member of the group By Any Means Necessary, claps and yells as a vote is taken to raise tuition during a meeting of the University of California Board of Regents in San Francisco. The Sacramento County District Attorney's office said Wednesday, July 19, 2017, that Felarca was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault and inciting and participating in a riot stemming from a brawl during a protest at the state Capitol last year. Yvette Felarca is the name used by a leader of the group By Any Means Necessary, but public records show her given name is Yvonne Capistrano Felarca. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo