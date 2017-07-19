A grandma praises a store employee on a comment card -- but bashes her own grandson

A grandma who wishes that her grandson could be more like the “fine young man” who helped her at the Kroger store on Euclid Avenue is getting lots of attention online.
The store highlighted the unidentified granny’s praise for store employee Nathaniel Hunter — along with her jabs at her grandson Tyler — on a sign labeled Customer Comment of the Week.
She explains that Hunter helped her find the yogurt covered cranberries she’d been craving, helped her dispense them from the trail mix machines and “even put in the number so I could print out my barcode.”
“I have trouble with all this new technology and it is nice to know that there are bright young people out there that will stop and help an old lady like me,” the customer wrote.
And that’s where things started to get more personal.
“As I was leaving the store I couldn’t help but wish my own grandson could be more like Nathaniel,” she complained. “I know that’s terrible of me to say as a grandmother. Don’t get me wrong I love my Tyler to death, but he his so rude to me sometimes.
Whenever I ask for computer help he just tells me to Google it. He dresses all in black and it really disturbs me.”
While Tyler’s mother has assured the grandmother that “it’s only a phase,” she concludes on the possibility that maybe she’ll see the helpful Nathaniel again, so she can “ask him to be friends with Tyler so that he has a good influence.”
Someone took a photo of the sign and posted it on the photo sharing website Imgur. The post had received more than 176,000 views by Tuesday night and had been picked up by other sites including Scary Mommy and The Chive.
The sign at the Kroger store has since been taken down.
