This coffee is being recalled because it contains a Viagra-like ingredient

Some find coffee, particularly cafécito, similar to energy boosters such as Red Bull.
And now a coffee has been recalled for being too similar to male sexual booster Viagra. And for having milk but not telling anybody.
That’s why Bestherbs Coffee LLC is recalling all lots of New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee. The coffee, sold nationwide online, comes in 13-gram red packs and also was sold in 25-packet boxes.
The FDA found desmethyl carbodenafil, which the recall notice says is “structurally similar” to sildenafil. Sildenafil is the ingredient that makes erectile dysfunction drug Viagra work. While this might seem a welcome element for an over-the-counter coffee marketed as a male enhancement drink, there’s a definite danger for those who take prescription drugs with nitrates, such as men with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease. The Food and Drug Administration has warned that Viagra and medications containing nitrates “might mix with serious consequences.”
Those with milk allergies could get an adverse reaction to exposure to the milk.
Consumers are asked to return the coffee they have left to Bestherbs Coffee LLC, 4250 Claremont Dr, Grand Prairie, Texas, 75052. The company says customers will be reimbursed for the coffee and postage. Those with questions can contact Bestherbs Natural Coffee at 817-903-2288 or Albertyee.abc@hotmail.com, Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time.
