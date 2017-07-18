National

Siena poll: Transit woes in NYC hurting Cuomo's popularity

ALBANY, N.Y.

Another poll says Gov. Andrew Cuomo's popularity is sagging amid New York City's transit troubles.

Tuesday's Siena College poll found that 52 percent of respondents gave the Democratic governor an overall favorable rating, down from 61 percent two months ago.

Just 43 percent rated Cuomo's performance as excellent or good, with 55 percent rating it as fair or poor.

When asked about transit, 59 percent of respondents gave Cuomo poor or fair marks for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, with only 26 percent rating his handling of the MTA as excellent or good.

It's the second recent survey suggesting New Yorkers blame Cuomo for a series of transit breakdowns and delays.

The July 9-13 telephone survey of 793 registered voters has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

