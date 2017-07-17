United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, and Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif exchange hand-shakes before their meeting, Monday July 17, 2017, at U.N. headquarters.
National

July 17, 2017 5:39 PM

Iran says it has received 'contradictory signals' from Trump

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Iran's foreign minister says his government has received "contradictory signals" from the Trump administration and doesn't know how to interpret them.

Mohammad Javad Zarif told the Council on Foreign Relations Monday he hasn't communicated with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. But he said "it doesn't mean that there can't be (communication), because the possibilities for engagement with regard to the nuclear deal have always been open."

Zarif stressed that "Iran is serious about the nuclear deal" which "can lay the foundation, not the ceiling."

He said the International Atomic Energy Agency has verified Iran's compliance with the agreement, but unfortunately the U.S. has not complied.

Zarif said this "creates the impression in Iran that the United States' hostility toward Iran will never end. And I think that can be remedied."

