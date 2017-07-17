Ex-Texas officer indicted on murder charge in teen's death

A white former Texas police officer has been indicted on a murder charge in the April shooting death of a black teenager who was leaving a party.
Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson announced Monday that a grand jury indicted former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Oliver was fired in May after police department officials reviewed body camera footage of the incident, which showed Oliver shooting into a moving vehicle traveling away from him.
Johnson said Oliver was also indicted on four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public official related to the other four teens who were in the car.
Oliver was charged with murder by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office in May and had posted bond.
Comments