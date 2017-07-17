Mother of twins who've been missing 10 years gets probation

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2016, file photo, Patricia Fowler leaves a district judge's court in Penn Hills, Pa., after her preliminary hearing was postponed. Fowler, who has been accused of concealing the whereabouts of her twins, who have not been seen in more than 10 years, pleaded guilty on Monday, July 17, 2017, to making false unsworn statements to police in connection with the Allegheny County police investigation of the whereabouts of the twins. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File Nate Guidry