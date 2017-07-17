Former Kentucky player Jerry Bird dies

In this Dec. 23, 1954, photo, Kentucky basketball coach Adolph Rupp, third from right, is congratulated by LaSalle coach Ken Loeffler as Kentucky players look on after the championship game of the Kentucky Wildcats Invitational college basketball tournament, in Lexington, Ky. Players fropm left are Linville Puckett, Bill Evans, Bob Burrow, Jerry Bird and Phil Grawemeyer. Former Kentucky basketball player Jerry Bird, second from right, who was a member of the school's Athletics Hall of Fame and had his No. 22 jersey retired to the Rupp Arena rafters, has died. An obituary posted by O'Neil-Lawson Funeral Home says Bird died Sunday, July 16, 2017, at a hospital in Corbin. Lexington Herald-Leader via AP Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)