Vigil held to remember 4 men found dead on Pennsylvania farm

Flowers stand at the head of a driveway, Friday, July 14, 2017. in Solebury, Pa., as the investigation of four missing young Pennsylvania men continues. Lawyer Paul Lang, a defense attorney for Cosmo DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation. Matt Rourke AP Photo