‘She peed on me’: She witnessed a DUI crash, then tackled a suspect as she ran away

Danielle Etheridge was braking at a red light Thursday night when a truck slammed head-on into the two cars stopped in front of her.
The 10:15 p.m. crash occurred at an intersection in Macon, Georgia.
“I swerved into the Krispy Kreme parking lot,” Etheridge wrote in a Facebook post. “I made sure everyone was OK in the vehicles in front of me and start running towards the truck that just caused all this chaos.”
Ethridge figured whoever was at the wheel of the gray Chevrolet Silverado was probably knocked unconscious. But the driver, later identified by police as 30-year-old Katherine Redman, was very much awake.
“The door flings open and a girl starts running,” Etheridge recalled. “My adrenaline was pumping and I was right behind her.”
Etheridge said she tackled Redman and “put her in a hold.”
“It took the longest 10 minutes of my life for the cops to relieve me and arrest her,” Etheridge said. “She was extremely drunk and peed on me. I was soaked in her urine and sweating like crazy but I didn't get up.”
When Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrived, Redman was handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol car, according to an incident report.
An open bottle of Southern Comfort whiskey was on the floorboard, the report said.
Redman had trouble keeping her balance and “was yelling and upset,” a deputy noted in the report. “I told her to calm down and just talk to me.”
Redman agreed to talk with the deputy and her handcuffs were removed. She said she was headed home from a friend’s house on Hill Street, which is across Riverside Drive from Rose Hill Cemetery.
When asked how much she had to drink, Redman told the deputy, “a six pack of beer,” the report said.
During sobriety tests, the deputy noted Redman became aggravated and hostile.
“I tried to calm her down,” the deputy noted. “She went on to say, ‘I’m a drunk b----.’”
At the jail, Redman’s blood alcohol content registered at .315, about four times the legal limit, according to the report.
“She kept on saying how drunk she was,” the report said. “She was apologetic as well.”
Redman, charged with DUI and an open container violation, remained in jail Friday evening on a $1,520 bond, records show.
The ordeal left Etheridge, “shaken, pissed on, tired, a tiny bit scratched up,” she said. “It was crazy. I was a celebrity for a split second shaking cops and pedestrians’ hands.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
