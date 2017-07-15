Debris is strewn about from a partially collapsed home in Land O' Lakes, Fla. on Friday, July 14, 2017.A sinkhole that started out the size of a small swimming pool and continued to grow has swallowed a home in Florida and severely damaged another.
Debris is strewn about from a partially collapsed home in Land O' Lakes, Fla. on Friday, July 14, 2017.A sinkhole that started out the size of a small swimming pool and continued to grow has swallowed a home in Florida and severely damaged another. Tampa Bay Times via AP Alessandra da Pra
Debris is strewn about from a partially collapsed home in Land O' Lakes, Fla. on Friday, July 14, 2017.A sinkhole that started out the size of a small swimming pool and continued to grow has swallowed a home in Florida and severely damaged another. Tampa Bay Times via AP Alessandra da Pra

National

July 15, 2017 8:16 AM

Sinkhole stops growing after swallowing 2 houses in Florida

The Associated Press
LAND O' LAKES, Fla.

Officials say that a sinkhole that swallowed a boat and destroyed two homes in Florida has stopped growing and has not had any recent significant movement.

Kevin Guthrie is Pasco County's assistant administrator for public safety. He says on Saturday that the sinkhole is the largest in the county in three decades. The sinkhole is 250 feet (76 meters) wide and 50 feet (15 meters) deep,

Guthrie said 11 homes have been affected, including the two that were destroyed. A third home lost about 45 feet of driveway and a septic tank.

State geologists will continue to monitor the sinkhole over the weekend before determining when cleanup can begin. The scene is being considered a hazardous materials incident because of possible septic tank issues and building debris.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 5:01

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

View More Video