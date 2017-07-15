Ohio school superintendents plead not guilty in sex case

This undated photo provided by the Logan Sheriff's Department shows Patrick O'Donnell. O'Donnell, superintendent of the Indian Lake Local Schools, was indicted on rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition charges. O'Donnell and wife 46-year-old Heather O'Donnell, superintendent of Midwest Regional Education Services Center, both of Lewistown, were in the Logan County Jail after their arrests Tuesday, July 11, 2017, on charges stemming from sexual assault allegations involving a girl under age 13. Logan Sheriff's Department via AP)