Researchers know about some deadly storms early with system

In this May 17, 2017, photo, a home sits destroyed in Elk City, Okla., the day after a tornado swept through the area, killing one. Researchers at the National Weather Center in Norman, Okla., said Friday, July 14, 2017, that it was able to tell 90 minutes before the storm struck that a specific storm cell would cause significant weather in the area. Adam Kealoha Causey AP Photo