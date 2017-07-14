An army veteran is dying painfully. His last wish is to hear from you

Lee Hernandez has been diagnosed with a terminal illness at only 47 and is confined to hospice care in his home. He has one dying wish – and it involves you.
Hernandez, who lives with his wife, Ernestine Hernandez, in New Braunfels, Texas, has had three brain surgeries, but still has continuous strokes that have affected his vision and cognitive abilities, according to the Arizona Central. He served in the army for 18 and a half years, according to KRON, including a tour in Iraq.
Doctors said they can’t figure out the cause of his illness and all that’s left to do is make him comfortable.
Recently, Lee Hernandez asked his wife to hold his phone for him. When she asked why, he said “in case someone calls,” according to a Facebook post.
When no one did for two hours, he said “I guess no one wants to talk to me.”
“It broke my heart,” Ernestine Hernandez told Arizona Central. “(Lee’s) speech is not very well, so many people didn’t take much interest or want to talk to him.”
So she reached out to Caregivers of Wounded Warriors, who started spreading word about Lee Hernandez’s last wish. The Facebook post garnered hundreds of reactions, with many promising to call, text or send Lee a card in the mail.
“He is blind so his wife can read a text but he cannot,” the post reads. “Please let Lee know that the veterans in Arizona are thinking of him!!”
Some posted screenshots of reactions they had gotten to their text messages to Lee Hernandez. Ernestine Hernandez told Arizona Central they’ve had an influx of calls, many of them from fellow veterans. Many of them pray with him.
“Thank you everyone for your calls and support,” Ernestine Hernandez said. “I am trying to give him the best life I am able to with the help of my mom.”
People who would like to call Lee can reach him at 210-632-6778. The best time to reach him is between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. EST, because that’s when he’s most alert.
