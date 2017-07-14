National

July 14, 2017 8:13 AM

Wisconsin men sentenced for stealing diapers from charity

The Associated Press
OSHKOSH, Wis.

Two Wisconsin men accused of stealing 100,000 diapers from a charity have been sentenced to jail time.

WLUK-TV reports http://bit.ly/2v030Ba that Jason Havel was sentenced Thursday to nine months in jail. His co-defendant, John Forbes, was given the same sentence in June.

The two men also must pay a total of about $30,000 in restitution.

Police in Fox Crossing said the men stole the diapers from a charity that provides goods to needy families. The thefts occurred at a warehouse in January and February. Authorities said the men hoped to make money off the stolen goods.

Fox Crossing is about 100 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

