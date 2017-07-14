State lawmaker accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2015, file photo, state Rep. Eric Schleien poses in Manchester N.H. Schleien has been accused of sexually and physically assaulting a 16-year-old girl last year under the guise of discussing her interest in politics. Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway said Friday, July 14, 2017, that Schleien has been charged with a misdemeanor charge of sexual assault and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault. Jim Cole, File AP Photo