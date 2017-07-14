Trump visit a security challenge at women's golf tournament

Some of the best golfers in the world are competing in New Jersey this weekend — and vying for attention with a guy whose best finish was an age-group club title.
That would be President Donald Trump.
The president's arrival at his club on Friday created such a commotion that crowds at the U.S. Women's Open were asked to keep it down as golfers Lexi Thompson, Brook Henderson and Stacy Lewis approached the 15th green.
Trump, fresh off a quick trip to France, turned up in a glassed-off patio of the clubhouse with son Eric by his side.
Acknowledging the crowds, the president waved, pointed and gave a thumbs-up, prompting squeals from a group of schoolgirls.
Trump's visit during the weekend tournament poses a security challenge because his residence is on the course, where fans and players pass by throughout the day.
But the tournament's director said of Trump's visit: "We're ready."
The event was expected to draw protesters critical of the U.S. Golf Association, which operates the tournament, for not moving it to a different venue after audio surfaced last year in which Trump made derogatory comments about women.
Trump has spent several weekends at the club since his election in November but none during an event of this magnitude: 156 golfers and their entourages, and thousands of fans.
While the connection between American presidents and major sporting events is well-established — the tradition of throwing out the first pitch on baseball's opening day dates back to the early 20th century, for example — so are the security challenges.
Trump's residence at the course sits on more than 600 acres of rolling hills in central New Jersey farmland, where a steady stream of players and fans will be walking throughout the four days.
Maintaining boundaries between the president and the public is crucial, as is being able to adjust on the fly, according to Thom Bolsch, a retired Secret Service agent who served under Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
"Any movement that a protectee makes, the script is probably about 95 percent solid, where we know what he's doing and we've briefed the staff and the staff has briefed him," Bolsch told The Associated Press. "But they're human and a lot of times they see people they know, or they see a crowd. They're politicians and they need to go and kiss babies, and they're going to go do it."
At a visit last month, for instance, Trump surprised a couple celebrating their wedding at the club and posed for pictures with them. It's unknown whether he plans to mingle outside.
