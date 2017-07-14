National

July 14, 2017 6:37 AM

Plane crash lands near Miami; pilot and student walk away

The Associated Press
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla.

A pilot and a student on a training flight in Florida walked away after crash landing on a road in the island town of Key Biscayne near Miami.

News outlets report two people on board the Cessna 172 were doing instrument flight rule training late Thursday when the engine started sputtering. The plane hit a light pole and several tree branches.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials told news outlets the pilot and student pilot suffered minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in an email that the plane took off from Palm Beach International Airport Thursday night, heading to Miami Executive Airport before apparently losing power about 11:20 p.m.

The FAA is investigating.

