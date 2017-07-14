National

July 14, 2017 3:41 AM

Man dies after Alabama officer uses stun gun on him

The Associated Press
SYLACAUGA, Ala.

State authorities are investigating after police in Alabama allegedly used a stun gun on a man, killing him.

News outlets report that according to a statement from Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley B. Johnson, an officer conducted a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday that turned into a narcotics investigation. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Ladarius Dontrell Jackson.

Police say there was a physical struggle between the officer and Jackson. Jackson then allegedly fled, leading to a foot chase. Police say the officer used his stun gun on Jackson and took him into custody.

The officer then called an ambulance to the scene. Jackson was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chief Johnson called the State Bureau of Investigations to investigate the incident.

