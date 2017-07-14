Undocumented convict awaits trial in San Francisco slaying

FILE - This undated photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department shows Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez. It’s been two years since Kate Steinle was randomly gunned down on a busy San Francisco pier in a shooting that set off a fierce national immigration debate. Lopez-Sanchez, the man accused of killing Steinle, is still waiting for his murder trial to be scheduled. He is set to appear in court Friday, July 14, 2017, when a trial date may get set. San Francisco Police Department via AP, File)