FILE - In a Sept. 4, 2015 file photo, Richard Wershe sits in a courtroom at Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit. The Michigan parole board is scheduled to meet Friday, July 14, 2017, to decide whether to release Wershe, who has been in prison for 29 years for drug crimes committed when he was a teenager. Detroit News via AP, File David Coates

July 14, 2017 8:13 AM

Michigan man in prison for life for drugs wins release

The Associated Press
DETROIT

The Michigan parole board has voted to release a Detroit-area man who's been in prison for 29 years for drug crimes committed when he was a teenager.

The board met Friday to discuss the case of Richard Wershe (WER'-shee), who was known on the streets as "White Boy Rick." He could be released from prison by mid-August, although he also has another sentence pending in Florida.

Wershe was 17 when he was caught with cocaine. He turns 48 next week. Wershe says he worked as an FBI informant and reported corrupt Detroit police officers but wasn't given leniency.

Wershe was sentenced to life in prison in 1988. In June, he told parole board members that he's been rehabilitated and knows drugs destroy communities.

