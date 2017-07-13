Trump ignites controversy by telling France’s first lady she’s ‘in such good shape’

More Videos 1:22 Deadly wildfires devastate areas of California killing at least 10 Pause 5:13 Nurse arrested after refusing to allow cop take blood from unconscious patient 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 0:35 Watch Vets get free flu shots from VA Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:48 Check out the big changes in store for the Tri-City Country Club 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 1:31 Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 0:26 Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 1:00 Kamiakin soccer tops Richland 1-0 to remain unbeaten Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' The French government's Facebook account posted video of President Donald Trump complimenting the French president's wife's appearance while he was chatting with Emmanuel Macron and their wives chatting after their tour of the museums at Les Invalides. T The French government's Facebook account posted video of President Donald Trump complimenting the French president's wife's appearance while he was chatting with Emmanuel Macron and their wives chatting after their tour of the museums at Les Invalides. T Elysee/Macron Facebook

The French government's Facebook account posted video of President Donald Trump complimenting the French president's wife's appearance while he was chatting with Emmanuel Macron and their wives chatting after their tour of the museums at Les Invalides. T Elysee/Macron Facebook