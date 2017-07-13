New partnership makes it easier to prove Pilgrim ancestry

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2014 file photo, the Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that brought Pilgrims to Massachusetts in 1620, passes through a jetty as it is towed out of Plymouth Harbor in Plymouth, Mass. A partnership was announced Thursday, July 13, 2017, between the Society and the General Society of Mayflower Descendants to digitize and post ancestral records online. The number of people trying to determine whether they are descended from a Mayflower passenger is surging as the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims' arrival in the New World approaches in 2020. Stephan Savoia, File AP Photo