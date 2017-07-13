Man plays 'Taps' along roadside to honor troops killed in Mississippi plane crash

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release Pause 1:47 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 5:01 2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 1:02 Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 0:12 Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:36 August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 1:07 Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach 1:25 Witness describes fatal KCK wreck 4:00 Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser 3:52 Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email David Weeks stopped by the side of the road Tuesday morning and played ‘Taps’ to honor the 16 victims that were killed when a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 air tanker crashed near Greenwood, Miss. Joshua Tucker via Fox 13

David Weeks stopped by the side of the road Tuesday morning and played ‘Taps’ to honor the 16 victims that were killed when a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 air tanker crashed near Greenwood, Miss. Joshua Tucker via Fox 13