She sexually assaulted a woman while he streamed it live on Facebook, cops say

1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release Pause

1:47 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

0:12 Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon

0:36 August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department

1:07 Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach

1:25 Witness describes fatal KCK wreck

4:00 Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser

3:52 Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain'

3:52 Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain'