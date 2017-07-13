Calls to tackle domestic violence in Serbia after 3 killings

Social workers in Serbia announced a strike Thursday to demand better treatment of domestic abuse victims and an official say "we must sound the highest alarm" following the killing of two women and a child at social care centers in Belgrade this month.
Activists warned that the incidents have exposed problems in Serbia's protection system amid reports that 22 women have been killed by their husbands or partners this year.
On Wednesday, a man killed his ex-wife and son and wounded three social workers just outside a social care center. Last week, a man killed his wife with a stone in front of their three children in another center.
Social care minister Zoran Djordjevic said "we must sound the highest alarm" and announced further efforts after a new, tougher law recently took effect.
"We will try to come up with concrete wholescale preventive measures for the coming period," said Djordjevic. "We must all act to fight this, the situation is alarming."
Domestic violence in the conservative Balkan country has soared in Serbia since the wars of the 1990s.
Tanja Ignjatovic, from the Autonomous Women's Center rights group, told N1 television that the latest incidents were the result of "classic system failure."
"It can't be in the interest of children to have contact with a parent who was violent to their mother or the children themselves," Ignjatovic said.
