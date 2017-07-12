Oakland city officials including Mayor Libby Schaaf, right, city administrator Sabrina Landreth, second from right, and police chief Anne Kirkpatrick, at podium, field questions after a federal court hearing, Monday, July 10, 2017, in San Francisco. Civil rights lawyers say a federal judge should consider holding Oakland, California, city and police officials in contempt of court for mishandling an internal affairs investigation of several officers alleged to have sexually exploited an underage prostitute.
Oakland city officials including Mayor Libby Schaaf, right, city administrator Sabrina Landreth, second from right, and police chief Anne Kirkpatrick, at podium, field questions after a federal court hearing, Monday, July 10, 2017, in San Francisco. Civil rights lawyers say a federal judge should consider holding Oakland, California, city and police officials in contempt of court for mishandling an internal affairs investigation of several officers alleged to have sexually exploited an underage prostitute. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo

National

July 12, 2017 11:12 PM

Judge: Oakland must show plan for fixing police department

The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif.

A federal judge who oversees the troubled Oakland Police Department has ordered city officials to produce a detailed report that explains what they are doing to get the department back on track after a sexual misconduct scandal involving a teenager.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2sSkf5Y) U.S. District Judge Thelton Henderson on Wednesday asked for a list of changes not yet fully completed at the police department and a timeline for their completion.

He also asked for a list of people responsible for those changes who could be sanctioned if they miss deadlines.

The judge gave Oakland officials until Sept. 15 to present the report.

Henderson's order comes two days after he summoned officials to respond to a report that concluded they mishandled the investigation into a teenager's allegations that she was sexually exploited by officers.

