Judge: Oakland must show plan for fixing police department

Oakland city officials including Mayor Libby Schaaf, right, city administrator Sabrina Landreth, second from right, and police chief Anne Kirkpatrick, at podium, field questions after a federal court hearing, Monday, July 10, 2017, in San Francisco. Civil rights lawyers say a federal judge should consider holding Oakland, California, city and police officials in contempt of court for mishandling an internal affairs investigation of several officers alleged to have sexually exploited an underage prostitute. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo