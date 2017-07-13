US governors meet to discuss challenges facing their states

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, file photo, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo speaks during a conference of New England's governors and eastern Canada's premiers to discuss closer regional collaboration in Boston. Ahead of the July 2017 governor's meeting, Raimondo, a Democrat, says she wants to see governors collectively say they will commit their states to the standards in the Paris accord and that she thinks they can work directly with world leaders to address the problem. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo