A black driver was pulled over for 'really dark' windows. It was the state attorney

Florida’s first African-American state attorney, Aramis Ayala, was leaving Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando, Florida on June 19, when police officers stopped her.
Body camera footage from the stop showed the two officers attempting to explain why they pulled her over. One officer asked her what government agency she worked for after looking over her license.
"I'm the state attorney," Ayala said.
"Thank you, your tag didn't come back, never seen that before, but we're good now," the officer replied. "We ran the tag, I've never seen it before with a Florida tag, it didn't come back to anything, so that's the reason for the stop."
"What was the tag run for?" Ayala asked.
"Oh we run tags through all the time, whether it's a traffic light and that sort of stuff, that's how we figure out if cars are stolen and that sort of thing," the officer said. "Also, the windows are really dark. I don't have a tint measure, but that's another reason for the stop."
Sgt. Eduardo Bernal, a spokesman for the Orlando Police department, told the Tampa Bay Times officers “routinely” check tags for official business.
"In regards to the video, which was released by the Orlando Police Department last month, the officers stated the tag did not come back as registered to any vehicle," Bernal told the Tampa Bay Times in an email. "As you can see in the video, the window tint was dark, and officers would not have been able to tell who, or how many people, were in the vehicle."
Ayala hasn’t filed a complaint with the police department, according to a statement Ayala’s office sent to the Tampa Bay Times. She insisted that her car tint was not a violation.
"I was pulled over by Orlando Police department on June 19th in Parramore (an Orlando Neighborhood) after leaving FAMU Law School, where I taught in the evening,” Ayala told the Tampa Bay Times. “To be clear, I violated no laws. The license plate, while confidential was and remains properly registered. The tint was in no way a violation of Florida law. Although the traffic stop appears to be consistent with Florida law. My goal is to have a constructive and mutually respectful relationship between law enforcement and the community. I look forward to sitting down to have an open dialogue with the Chief of Orlando Police Department regarding how this incident impacts that goal."
In March, Ayala announced that she wouldn’t pursue the death penalty for violent felonies, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott responded by removing her from a case and replacing her.
“She has made it clear that she will not fight for justice,” Scott said in a statement, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Since then, she’s received numerous racially-charged insults, according to the Tampa Bay Times. A noose was sent to her in the mail in April.
