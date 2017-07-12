FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, file photo, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol, in Montgomery, Ala. Bentley went to court trying to regain the pistol permit he lost after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges and resigning. Court records show Bentley filed an appeal Tuesday, July 11, 2017, challenging the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office decision to revoke his gun permit.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, file photo, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol, in Montgomery, Ala. Bentley went to court trying to regain the pistol permit he lost after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges and resigning. Court records show Bentley filed an appeal Tuesday, July 11, 2017, challenging the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office decision to revoke his gun permit.

National

July 12, 2017 11:13 AM

Former Alabama governor seeks to regain lost gun permit

The Associated Press
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has gone to court trying to regain the pistol permit he lost after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges and resigning.

Court records show Bentley filed an appeal Tuesday challenging the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office decision to revoke his gun permit.

It was revoked in April after Bentley pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges related to an alleged affair with a staffer and resigned, according to Bentley's complaint.

Bentley got a letter last month from the sheriff's office saying he wasn't a "proper person" to have a gun permit. His complaint also said the letter indicated Bentley had a pending criminal case.

Bentley had already pleaded guilty by then, receiving probation, a suspended jail sentence and community service. Ordered to pay nearly $53,000 in penalties and reimbursements and perform 100 hours of community service, the ex-governor has fulfilled all his obligations except the hours, his appeal said.

The sheriff's office hasn't responded to Bentley's appeal.

Bentley, 74, is a career dermatologist with no felony arrests and the campaign finance case didn't involve any threats or violence, the request said.

"Indeed, Governor Bentley has maintained a permit to carry a concealed permit for over a decade, and there has never been evidence that he acted in a manner contrary to the obligations imposed," the appeal argued.

A judge who will consider the case hadn't set a hearing date Wednesday.

