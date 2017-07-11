'Bridgegate' saga nears end as key figure faces sentencing

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2016, file photo, David Wildstein arrives for a hearing at the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Newark, N.J. Wildstein faces 21 to 27 months in prison at his Wednesday, July 12, 2017, sentencing for orchestrating George Washington Bridge lane closures in 2013 to punish Fort Lee, N.J., Mayor Mark Sokolich, a Democrat who didn't endorse Republican Gov. Chris Christie's re-election. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to allow Wildstein to avoid prison because his testimony helped convict two of Christie's former aides. Wildstein, appointed to The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey by Christie in 2010, pleaded guilty May 1, 2015. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo