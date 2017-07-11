National

July 11, 2017 9:31 PM

200 immigrants to be sworn in as US citizens at JFK library

The Associated Press
BOSTON

About 200 immigrants will be sworn in as new U.S. citizens at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.

Massachusetts U.S. District Court Judge Dennis Saylor will preside over the naturalization ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

The library will present everyone with a commemorative edition of Kennedy's inaugural address.

Kennedy served as America's 35th president and also was the nation's first Irish-Catholic commander in chief. His great-grandparents immigrated to the country from Ireland.

The ceremony is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

