The best things politicans can tweet? Bible verses, says evangelist Franklin Graham

Evangelist Franklin Graham has a suggestion for U.S. politicians, when it comes to their choice of Twitter material: More Bible verses.

“I’d say that it’s the best thing any politician, or anyone else for that matter, could tweet,” Graham said in a Facebook post early Tuesday. “God’s Word is filled with wisdom – and it’s neither Republican nor Democrat. It is truth that reaches across party, race, language, culture, and time.”

President Donald Trump has gained notoriety for his tweets since taking office, often sparking controversy for his unfiltered opinions.

But Graham’s Facebook comments were in response to a Politico Magazine article about the Bible tweets of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. “Each day, the Florida senator is quoting a verse from Proverbs, the GOP’s favorite part of the book. Why?” asked the article.

Graham took issue with the article, asking on Facebook: “What’s wrong with Senator Marco Rubio tweeting verses from the Bible?”

Graham’s Facebook post drew nearly 1,700 comments in two hours, and more than 4,300 shares.

Rubio, who has 2.7 million followers on Twitter, started tweeting the Bible verses daily on May 16, said Politico, most of them from the Old Testament, and specifically the book of Proverbs.

Rubio reacted to the article with humor, tweeting out: “Proverbs is the Republican part of the bible? I don’t think Solomon had yet joined the GOP when he wrote the first 29 chapters of Proverbs.”

As dogs return to their vomit,so fools repeat their folly. Proverbs 26:11 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 26, 2017