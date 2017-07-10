The Latest: Official: 16 bodies found in Marine plane crash

The Latest on a military plane crash in Mississippi (all times local):
11:30 p.m.
Officials have updated the death toll to 16 people in a Marine Corps plane crash in rural Mississippi.
Leflore (le-FLOR') County Emergency Management Director Fred Randle told local media late Monday that 16 bodies were recovered after the KC-130 refueling tanker spiraled to the ground into a soybean field about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson.
Randle says the cause of the crash wasn't known Monday night.
The Marine Corps says it operated the plane but hasn't said where the flight originated or where it was going.
The plane crashed about 4 p.m. and Sheriff Ricky Banks told The Associated Press that the search for bodies continued after dark over a debris field that stretched for miles.
___
9:30 p.m.
Officials have found 12 bodies from a Marine Corps plane that crashed in rural Mississippi.
Leflore (le-FLOR') County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that officials are searching for others across a large debris field in the dark Monday, more than five hours after the KC-130 refueling tanker spiraled to the ground into a soybean field about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson.
The Marine Corps says it operated the plane but has provided no information on where the flight originated or where it was going.
Andy Jones says he was working on his family's catfish farm when he heard a boom and looked up and saw the plane corkscrewing down to the ground.
____
7 p.m.
Officials say a military transport plane has crashed in Mississippi's Delta region, killing at least five people aboard.
Leflore (le-FLOR') County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that a C-130 military transport crashed Monday about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson.
Banks tells The Greenwood Commonwealth that at least five of the nine people supposed to be aboard have been confirmed dead.
Officials did not have information on where the flight originated or what branch of the military it belongs to.
Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen is directing comment to the military.
