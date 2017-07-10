National

July 10, 2017 8:12 AM

Police: Georgia man beat toddler, breaking her leg

The Associated Press
KENNESAW, Ga.

Police say a Georgia man was arrested after he beat a toddler and broke her leg.

WXIA-TV reports Martin Lee McIntosh was arrested after doctors at Kennestone Hospital noticed suspicious injuries to the 2-year-old girl and called Kennesaw police on Friday. Medical personnel say the child appeared to have multiple bone fractures in her leg.

Investigators found that McIntosh was watching his girlfriend's daughter while the mother was working. The mother told police she returned to find her daughter injured and took her to the hospital.

Police say McIntosh struck the child multiple times with his fist.

McIntosh has been charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree, as well as possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

