National

July 10, 2017 4:57 AM

Body of missing South Carolina college student found in pond

The Associated Press
LANCASTER, S.C.

The body of a South Carolina college student who was reported missing has been found.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office spokesman Doug Barfield says the body of 22-year-old Jerrell White was found in a Lancaster County pond Saturday morning. White, a student at Benedict College in Columbia, was last seen in that area about 1 a.m. July 5 after he left a Fourth of July party.

News outlets report an autopsy be done to determine White's cause of death. The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

