July 10, 2017 1:27 AM

2 earthquakes hit Alaska, but no damage reported so far

The Associated Press
FAIRBANKS, Alaska

Two small earthquakes have hit Alaska, one on the state's northern end and another in the south.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says a magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck a spot 64.3 miles (103.8 kilometers) northeast of Arctic Village, a community of about 150 people, at 10:02 p.m. Sunday Alaska time. The earthquake had a depth of 2.5 miles (4 kilometers.)

Earlier Sunday, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake has hit southern Alaska, but there are no reports of damage.

The center says the earthquake struck the Cook inlet region at 8:32 p.m. Sunday Alaska time and had an epicenter about 34 miles (54 kilometers) east of Pedro Bay. The center says the earthquake had a depth of about 66 miles (105 kilometers).

The center says the earthquake was felt in Kenai Peninsula communities and as far as Anchorage.

