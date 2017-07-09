Judge orders California city to court over police probe

Civil rights lawyers say a federal judge should consider holding Oakland, California, city and police officials in contempt of court for mishandling an internal affairs investigation of several officers alleged to have sexually exploited an underage prostitute.
U.S. District Judge Thelton Henderson has summoned lawyers for the city to his court Monday to discuss a report that found fault with the mayor, city administrator, police chief and other top officials in their handling of the prostitute's claims and two separate police investigations.
The judge oversees the police department as the result of a settlement the civil rights lawyers negotiated after they sued the city over a police corruption scandal.
Comments